The Steelers announced they have interviewed four more candidates for their General Manager job.

Packers co-director of player personnel John Wojciechowski, Colts college scouting director Morocco Brown, Panthers assistant G.M. Dan Morgan and Bucs vice president of player personnel John Spytek interviewed with the team within the past two weeks.

The Steelers are seeking a replacement for longtime General Manager Kevin Colbert, who is retiring after the 2022 draft.

The team has cast a wide net, with Titans vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden, Colts assistant G.M. Ed Dodds and Chargers director of player personnel JoJo Wooden also having interviewed. In-house candidates Brandon Hunt, the team’s pro scouting coordinator, and Omar Khan, the vice president of football and business administration, also are expected to receive consideration.

Steelers interview four more candidates for G.M. job originally appeared on Pro Football Talk