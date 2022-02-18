Steelers interview Colts’ Morocco Brown for GM vacancy

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
In this article:
The Pittsburgh Steelers interviewed Indianapolis Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown for their general manager vacancy, the former announced on Friday.

This was to be expected after the Steelers requested to interview Brown over a week ago. Along with Brown, Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds has also interviewed for the vacancy.

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert is expected to step down from his role following the 2022 NFL draft. So whoever comes in to replace him may not get the full reigns of the draft.

Should Brown wind up getting the general manager gig, the Colts will be compensated heavily. As a part of the league’s initiative to reward teams for developing minority coaches and general managers, the Colts would receive an extra third-round pick in the 2022 and 2023 drafts.

Brown was also a finalist for the Chicago Bears general manager vacancy before they decided to hire Ryan Poles.

