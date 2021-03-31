Steelers interior offensive line starting to take shape

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Curt Popejoy
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the rest of the NFL are a month away from the 2021 NFL draft and the Steelers roster is starting to take shape. Pittsburgh is sure to get an impact player or two through the 2021 NFL draft but it is still a mystery as to what positions they could target.

This brings us to the interior of the Steelers offensive line. After losing center Maurkice Pouncey to retirement and guard Matt Feiler to free agency, questions immediately emerged about how this group is going to not only get the run game back on track but protect quarterback Ben Roethlisberger as well.

Where do things stand as of now? The guards are locked in. David DeCastro is a seasoned veteran and while we saw a bit of a step back last season, we are counting on a bounceback in 2021. Meanwhile, Kevin Dotson is a star in the making. His transition to starting left guard should be seamless after starting four games last season. As far as depth goes, the Steelers signed Rashaad Coward who is an experienced starter and should be the third man in the rotation.

This leaves us to center. Filling the void left by Pouncey’s retirement isn’t going to be easy. And while we fully expect Pittsburgh to address the position in the draft, the combination of J.C. Hassenauer and B.J. Finney will have the first shot at the starting spot. While I don’t think it would preclude the Steelers from taking a center early, I also feel like the Steelers have confidence in Finney and Hassenauer to start the season.

Overall, this group could end up much improved in 2021. Dotson is an instant upgrade over Feiler and if DeCastro can get back to form, the run game should improve. And while we are all Pouncey fans, we shouldn’t pretend like he had played at an elite level the last two seasons. There is definitely room for improvement here as well.

List

2021 NFL draft: 7 fastest skill players in the draft for the Steelers

Recommended Stories

  • 2021 NFL draft: Steelers send RBs coach to North Carolina pro day

    The Steelers continue to scout the top running backs in the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Six famous NFL records further jeopardized by 17-game season

    The NFL's new 17-game regular-season schedule is sure to produce some new records. These notable marks could be shattered in short order.

  • Steelers ink RB Kalen Ballage to one-year deal

    Steelers add another player to their running back room with Kalen Ballage.

  • Former Steeler discusses the potential of Pittsburgh signing Le’Veon Bell

    Could the Steelers bring back Le'Veon Bell?

  • What would the return of Alejandro Villanueva mean for the Steelers?

    The Steelers could sign Alejandro Villanueva to a contract in order to keep the offensive line intact.

  • Final Four set, a question left: Can anybody beat Gonzaga?

    It's not easy to bury a team as good as USC, let alone in a half, no matter how easy Gonzaga made it look. Gonzaga's defense dropped one of those like an anvil on No. 6 USC in Tuesday night's Elite Eight contest. Michigan, the bracket's other No. 1 seed in action, played decent defense against everyone in a UCLA jersey except No. 3, Johnny Juzang, and man, did he make them pay.

  • Steelers revised 2021 schedule as NFL approves 17-game season

    In what has rumored to be true for nearly a year, the NFL officially approved a 17-game season starting in 2021.

  • Steelers send full contingent to Ohio State pro day

    There are a handful of potential Steelers prospects at the Ohio State pro day.

  • Daimler to hit the gas on electric shift after strong start to 2021

    LONDON (Reuters) -Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler said on Wednesday it will accelerate its shift to electric cars as it builds on a strong start to 2021 despite a global semiconductor chip shortage, but gave no details of how fast its car line-up will go electric. In common with German rivals BMW and Volkswagen, Daimler benefited from Chinese demand for high-margin luxury vehicles in the second half of 2020, which helped sales to recover from production shutdowns in the first part of the year. Daimler said it planned to speed up the electrification of its product range, but did not provide any specific detail.

  • Mosquito season is back in the Central Valley

    It's time to start applying repellent again and empty potential mosquito breeding areas.

  • Prison holding Kremlin critic Navalny boosts surveillance

    The Russian prison camp holding Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has placed an order for 32 new CCTV cameras and other surveillance equipment, a state procurement website showed on Tuesday. Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critics, is serving a two-and-half-year sentence at the IK-2 corrective penal colony 100 km (60 miles) east of Moscow after he was jailed for parole violations he called trumped up. Conditions at the facility have been thrust into the spotlight as Navalny has accused its guards of waking him every hour during the night as a flight risk, and of denying him proper treatment for acute back and leg pain.

  • Ben Simmons

    NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank: 25

  • Connor McDavid drops Jesperi Kotkaniemi with controversial high hit

    Oilers star Connor McDavid appeared to catch Canadiens center Jesperi Kotkaniemi with an elbow to the head on Tuesday. Is discipline coming?

  • Biden administration announces plan to boost offshore wind power

    As part of efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions, the Biden administration announced a plan on Monday to designate an area between New Jersey and New York as a priority offshore wind zone, accelerate permits for proposed wind projects along the Atlantic, and provide $3 billion in federal loan guarantees for offshore wind projects. The plan also calls for the installation of 30,000 megawatts of offshore wind turbines by 2030, which could power 10 million homes and cut 78 million metric tons of carbon dioxide annually. White House officials said that workers will be needed to develop these offshore wind facilities, and the plan creates 44,000 new jobs directly and another 33,000 indirectly. There are now only two small offshore wind facilities in the U.S., and Gina McCarthy, the White House's national climate adviser, said this "new, untapped industry" will "create pathways to the middle class for people from all backgrounds." More stories from theweek.comDear Mr. Trump, America needs youWatch Matt Gaetz keep trying to drag Tucker Carlson into his DOJ investigationNew York lawmakers pass marijuana bill hailed as national model for socially equitable legalization

  • Alabama C Landon Dickerson recovering well from torn ACL

    Check out Landon Dickerson and his cartwheel skills.

  • Montreal Canadiens vs. Edmonton Oilers - Game Highlights

    Watch the Game Highlights from Montreal Canadiens vs. Edmonton Oilers, 03/30/2021

  • Syracuse's Richmond, Braswell and Ajak leaving program

    SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) After Syracuse was eliminated by Houston in the round of 16 in the NCAA Tournament, Orange coach Jim Boeheim said he expected players to leave the program. Point guard Kadary Richmond, forward Robert Braswell, and center John Bol Ajak entered the NCAA transfer portal and Boeheim essentially said good-bye to them on Tuesday. ''I want to thank John Bol, Rob and Kadary for all they contributed to the Syracuse program,'' Boeheim said in a statement.

  • 2 Capitol Police officers sue Trump for inciting Jan. 6 riot

    Two Capitol Police officers filed a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump on Tuesday, accusing him of inciting the mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. The veteran officers, James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby, said members of the mob used pepper spray and tear gas to assault them during the deadly riot, which broke out as lawmakers tried to certify President Biden's victory. The complaint, filed in federal court in Washington, D.C., also states that Blassingame is "haunted by the memory of being attacked and of the sensory impacts — the sights, sounds, smells, and even tastes of the attack remain close to the surface. He experiences guilt of being unable to help his colleagues who were simultaneously being attacked and of surviving where other colleagues did not." In December, Trump tweeted that there would be "a big protest in D.C. on Jan. 6. Be there. Will be wild!" The officers are suing for unspecified damages for their injuries and emotional distress. More stories from theweek.comDear Mr. Trump, America needs youWatch Matt Gaetz keep trying to drag Tucker Carlson into his DOJ investigationNew York lawmakers pass marijuana bill hailed as national model for socially equitable legalization

  • Where do the 2021 Sabres rank among the worst teams of all-time?

    Are the 2021 Buffalo Sabres the worst NHL team ever? Here's a closer look at where this year's Sabres rank among the all-time worst teams.

  • How Michigan basketball's season came to a dizzying end: 'Got the shot that we wanted'

    Michigan basketball's season is over after a loss to UCLA in the Elite Eight. Here's how the fateful last 4 minutes unfolded late Tuesday night.