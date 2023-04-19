Steelers interest in WR Allen Robinson goes back to 2022 offseason

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read

Assuming the trade for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson goes through, it will be the culmination of an interest in Robinson going all the way back to the 2022 offseason, according to ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler indicated Pittsburgh was looking to sign Robinson last year when he was a free agent prior to signing with Los Angeles. Adding Robinson this offseason consisted of a swap of seventh-round picks and will only cost the Steelers $5 million this season.

Robinson is heading into his 10th NFL season and has 528 career receptions.

More Steelers Wire News!

Grading the Steelers trade for WR Allen Robinson

Addition of Allen Robinson shifts draft focus at wide receiver

Who is the safest pick for the Steelers in the 1st round?

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire