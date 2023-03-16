Steelers have interest in bringing back LB Bud Dupree

The Pittsburgh Steelers have spent the opening days of free agency completely rebuilding the inside linebacker depth chart. In addition, the Steelers might be getting the band back together at outside linebacker. According to NFL reporter Josina Anderson, the Steelers have an interest in bringing in recently released outside linebacker Bud Dupree.

Dupree started his career with the Steelers after they drafted him in the first round of the 2015 NFL draft. Dupree had his breakout season in 2019 when he had 11.5 sacks. He followed up with 8.0 sacks in 2020. He then headed off to greener pastures with the Tennessee Titans.

But after two disappointing seasons, Dupree finds himself a free agent and looking for work. Dupree should want to come back to the Steelers where the system fits him perfectly and he wouldn’t be asked to carry a heavy load in the pass rush.

Let us know in the comments if you want to see Dupree back with the Steelers.

I’m told the #Steelers have preliminary interest in bringing back Edge Rusher Bud Dupree if they deem “he’s healthy,” a source said. Dupree’s name has definitely come up in Pitt. We’ll see if they end up together once he sorts out his market following his release from Tennessee. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 16, 2023

More Steelers Wire News!

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin says 2010 defense changed the entire NFL Former Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster finally gets his big payday Steelers agree to terms with LB Cole Holcomb

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire