Steelers insider reveals trade compensation for QB Mason Rudolph

Many Pittsburgh Steelers fans are baffled as to why quarterback Mason Rudolph remains on the roster. And the answer is simple: No other team needs his services right now.

But when one does, and it’s just a matter of time, Steelers insider Ray Fittipaldo has an idea of what Pittsburgh will want.

“They’re probably waiting for a fifth,” Fittipaldo said on 93.7 The Fan’s The Poni & Mueller Show. “But I think if the middle of August, end of August rolls around and they’re not getting those types of offers, I think they would be more than happy to get a sixth-round pick for him.”

Fittipaldo believes that Rudolph has done enough in three seasons with the Steelers to draw interest from other teams, but it’ll require a quarterback to go down first.

“I think Mason has done enough in his NFL career that some other NFL team, once there is an injury, will be attractive as a second or third team quarterback for another franchise,” said Fittipaldo.

“Then, of course, it’s what can you get for him? Is it a fifth, is it a sixth, is it a seventh? We’ll have to wait and see what the circumstances are for that other team, but I don’t necessarily think Mason needs to have a great camp or a great preseason game to make that happen.”

Unfortunately, the timing of that potential roster move could be post-training camp and before the start of the preseason. As it’s been talked about ad nauseam, that means fewer reps for rookie Kenny Pickett — the player who needs reps most.

Not sure why Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin thinks a three-way competition will benefit anyone. But flat-out releasing him before camp without getting anything in return seems foolish as well.

