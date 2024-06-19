Steelers insider: FA WR Michael Thomas isn’t team’s ‘type of receiver’

As the Pittsburgh Steelers’ wide receiver depth remains bleak, the name Michael Thomas has been brought up among the handful of other free agents at the position.

Thomas is still a free agent for various reasons. At 31, he’s been unable to remain healthy for the last half of his eight-year NFL career.

Thomas hasn’t cracked the 500-yard mark since putting up four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons during his first years in the league (2016-2019).

Gerry Dulac, Steelers insider for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette says those aren’t the only reasons the team hasn’t taken a flyer on the veteran.

“I’ve been told he is not their type of receiver,” Dulac shared in a June 19 chat.

Thomas spent the 2021 season sidelined by an ankle injury and has logged just 55 receptions for 619 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games over the past two seasons.

Beyond George Pickens, Pittsburgh is currently dealing with rookie Roman Wilson, Calvin Austin III, Scottie Miller, Van Jefferson and Quez Watkins as they search for a solution to the Diontae Johnson void.

