Steelers inside linebackers coach Jerry Olsavsky is away from the team after the death of his wife.

Rayme Olavsky was 45 years old. She and Jerry have three children.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers have heavy hearts with the unfortunate passing of Rayme Olsavsky,” the team said in a statement. “Words cannot express our sadness for Jerry and the loss of his wife. We will continue to support Jerry through this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jerry and their entire families.”

The Steelers have announced that defensive coordinator Keith Butler will perform the duties of the inside linebackers coach tonight against the Seahawks.

Steelers inside linebackers coach Jerry Olsavsky takes leave after wife’s death originally appeared on Pro Football Talk