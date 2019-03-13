Steelers have inquired about Tyrell Williams

Now that they’ve gotten rid of their offensive stars, the Steelers may look to replace them.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, the Steelers have inquired about Chargers free agent wide receiver Tyrell Williams, along with other cheaper options.

Williams is ranked 36th on PFT’s Top 100 list, and one of the top 10 remaining players on the board after the early pre-free agency flurry.

He’d add a significant presence back to an offense that let running back Le'Veon Bell walk in free agency and traded Antonio Brown.

While they plugged James Conner in for Bell last year and seem content at that position, they clearly need to add a receiver or two.

Williams caught 41 passes for 653 yards and five touchdowns for the Chargers last year, and that 15.9-yard average would make him a big-play complement to JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Other teams that have been mentioned in connection with Williams have acquired other receivers, including the Raiders (Brown), the Browns (Odell Beckham Jr.), and to a lesser degree the Colts (Devin Funchess).