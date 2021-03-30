Steelers ink RB Kalen Ballage to one-year deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers brought another running back into their group with the signing of Kalen Ballage.

Ballage has been around the league since being drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft. In 24 games and six starts with the Dolphins, Ballage rushed for 326 yards and four touchdowns and 119 receiving yards.

After two seasons with the Dolphins, he spent time with the New York Jets and Los Angeles Chargers where he rushed for 290 yards and three touchdowns.

The Steelers also announced the signing of guard Rashaad Coward who agreed to terms with the team on Monday.

