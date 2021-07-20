Steelers ink deal with Pro Bowl edge Melvin Ingram

The Pittsburgh Steelers desperately needed depth at the outside linebacker position and they officially got it on Tuesday.

Pro Bowl linebacker Melvin Ingram has signed a one-year deal with the Steelers. The contract is worth $4 million according to CBS Sports’ Jason LaCanfora.

Ingram spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Chargers and recorded 49 sacks and 360 total tackles (70 for loss). He also racked up three interceptions, one in each of the last three seasons.

Signing Ingram is easily the biggest news for Pittsburgh in recent weeks. The team also inked tackle Chaz Green for offensive line depth. The team kicks off training camp a week from Wednesday.

We have signed LB Melvin Ingram III & OT Chaz Green to one-year contracts. To make room on the 90-man roster, we have released OT Jarron Jones & LB Calvin Bundage. @BordasLaw https://t.co/EbrGzThW6r — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 20, 2021

