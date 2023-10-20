Steelers injury report on Oct. 20 'The Insiders'
In a segment on 'The Insiders', NFL Network's Judy Battista, Mike Garafolo, and Tom Pelissero examine the Pittsburgh Steelers' injury report as of October 20, 2023.
Watt is apparently fine playing through the pain.
Ideally, the star wideout will be recovered in time to face the New Orleans Saints in Week 10.
The 2022 Offensive Player of the Year will miss the next four games with a hamstring injury.
The Steelers are breathing a sigh of relief after QB Kenny Pickett reportedly sustained a bone bruise in his knee.
Kenny Pickett and the Steelers' offense looked much better on Sunday night in Las Vegas.
