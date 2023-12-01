Steelers injury report: Nobody ruled out; Minkah Fitzpatrick to return to the lineup

The Pittsburgh Steelers, the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 13 road opponent this weekend, released their final injury report with game designations and it is ridiculously short.

Only one player has a game designation and is questionable for the game.

The Steelers will get back safety Minkah Fitzpatrick this weekend. He has not played since October 29.

The details of their final injury report are below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Questionable

DT Montavius Adams (ankle)

Adams, the Steelers’ starting nose tackle, was a full participant on Wednesday and Thursday but was only limited on Friday.

He is the only player with any question about his game status.

No game designation

Austin progressed through the week until he was a full participant on Friday. Fitzpatrick practiced all week on a full workload.

Heyward was out two days and a full participant on Friday.

The only one listed here who was not a full participant is Pierre, who was limited on Friday.

Cardinals' final injury report game designations

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire