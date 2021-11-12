Steelers injury report: Latest updates for Week 10 vs. Detroit Lions
The Pittsburgh Steelers are mostly healthy heading into Sunday’s home game against the 0-8 Detroit Lions.
Chase Claypool (toe) is the only Steeler ruled out.
Here’s the full injury report from Friday:
DT Isaiah Buggs
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Full participation (hip)
WR Chase Claypool
AP Photo/Fred Vuich
Did not participate (toe) / Game status: Out
TE Eric Ebron
AP Photo/Matt Durisko
Full participation (hamstring)
C Kendrick Green
AP Photo/Matt Durisko
Full participation (hamstring)
RB Najee Harris
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar
Full participation (foot)
DT Cam Heyward
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Full participation (ankle)
QB Ben Roethlisberger
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar
Full participation (pectoral/right shoulder)
LB Robert Spillane
AP Photo/Matt Durisko
Full participation (ankle)
