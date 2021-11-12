Steelers injury report: Latest updates for Week 10 vs. Detroit Lions

In this article:

The Pittsburgh Steelers are mostly healthy heading into Sunday’s home game against the 0-8 Detroit Lions.

Chase Claypool (toe) is the only Steeler ruled out.

Here’s the full injury report from Friday:

DT Isaiah Buggs

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Full participation (hip)

WR Chase Claypool

AP Photo/Fred Vuich

Did not participate (toe) / Game status: Out

TE Eric Ebron

AP Photo/Matt Durisko

Full participation (hamstring)

C Kendrick Green

AP Photo/Matt Durisko

Full participation (hamstring)

RB Najee Harris

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Full participation (foot)

DT Cam Heyward

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Full participation (ankle)

QB Ben Roethlisberger

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Full participation (pectoral/right shoulder)

LB Robert Spillane

AP Photo/Matt Durisko

Full participation (ankle)

