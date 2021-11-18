Steelers injury report: Latest updates for Week 11 vs. Chargers
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Changes to the Steelers injury/participation report from Wednesday include guard Trai Turner (ankle) and Isaiahh Loudermilk who was added today with a groin injury.
Per Steelers.com, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick remain on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. The Chargers also have multiple players, including key defenders Joey Bosa and Jerry Tillery, who was placed on the list on Tuesday.
Defensive tackle Carlos Davis (knee) returned to practice today. The team has 21 days to activate him from injured reserve, or he’ll be done for the season.
Here’s the full injury report from Thursday:
WR Chase Claypool
AP Photo/Matt Durisko
Limited participation (toe)
G Kevin Dotson
AP Photo/Keith Srakocic
Did not participate (ankle)
CB Joe Haden
Joe Sargent/Getty Images
Did not participate (foot)
DT Cam Heyward
Nick Cammett/Getty Images
Full participation (coach’s decision)
DE Isaiahh Loudermilk
AP Photo/Keith Srakocic
Limited participation (groin)
1
1