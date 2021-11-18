Steelers injury report: Latest updates for Week 11 vs. Chargers

Changes to the Steelers injury/participation report from Wednesday include guard Trai Turner (ankle) and Isaiahh Loudermilk who was added today with a groin injury.

Per Steelers.com, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick remain on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. The Chargers also have multiple players, including key defenders Joey Bosa and Jerry Tillery, who was placed on the list on Tuesday.

Defensive tackle Carlos Davis (knee) returned to practice today. The team has 21 days to activate him from injured reserve, or he’ll be done for the season.

Here’s the full injury report from Thursday:

WR Chase Claypool

AP Photo/Matt Durisko

Limited participation (toe)

G Kevin Dotson

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

Did not participate (ankle)

CB Joe Haden

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Did not participate (foot)

DT Cam Heyward

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Full participation (coach’s decision)

DE Isaiahh Loudermilk

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

Limited participation (groin)

1

1