Steelers injury report: Final update for Week 16 versus Chiefs

Allison Koehler
In this article:
DE Isaiah Buggs

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Full participation (ankle)

TE Pat Freiermuth

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Did not participate/Game status: OUT (concussion)

CB Joe Haden

AP Photo/Don Wright

Full participation (coaches decision)

LB Buddy Johnson

AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes

Limited participation/Game status: OUT (foot)

OT Dan Moore, Jr.

Syndication

Full participation (illness)

TE Kevin Rader

AP Photo/Ron Schwane

Full participation (hip)

QB Ben Roethlisberger

AP Photo/Don Wright

Full participation (pectoral/shoulder)

DE Chris Wormley

AP Photo/Don Wright

Did not participate/Game status: OUT (groin)

