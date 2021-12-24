Steelers injury report: Final update for Week 16 versus Chiefs
DE Isaiah Buggs
Full participation (ankle)
TE Pat Freiermuth
Did not participate/Game status: OUT (concussion)
CB Joe Haden
Full participation (coaches decision)
LB Buddy Johnson
Limited participation/Game status: OUT (foot)
OT Dan Moore, Jr.
Full participation (illness)
TE Kevin Rader
Full participation (hip)
QB Ben Roethlisberger
Full participation (pectoral/shoulder)
DE Chris Wormley
Did not participate/Game status: OUT (groin)
