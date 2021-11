Steelers injury report: Final update for Week 11 versus Chargers

In this article:

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without several starters as they travel to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers in a primetime Sunday Night Football matchup.

In other health-related news, Ben Roethlisberger and Minkah Fitzpatrick remain on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. Though there’s a chance Roethlisberger plays, Fitzpatrick has been ruled out.

Per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, the Steelers have until 4 p.m. tomorrow to activate Roethlisberger.

Steelers don’t have to include status of Ben Roethlisberger and Minkah Fitzpatrick bc they’re on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Tomlin said earlier he expected Fitzpatrick to be out, but there’s still a chance Roethlisberger plays. Steelers have until 4pm tomorrow to activate him. https://t.co/2zzo2QwQgJ — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 19, 2021

Here’s the full participation/injury report from Friday:

WR Chase Claypool

Full participant (toe)

G Kevin Dotson

Game status: OUT / Did not participate (ankle)

CB Joe Haden

Game status: OUT / Did not participate (foot)

DT Cam Heyward

Full participant (coach’s decision)

DE Isaiahh Loudermilk

Game status: OUT / Did not participate (groin)

G Trai Turner

Full participant (ankle)

LB T.J. Watt

Game status: OUT / Did not participate (hip/knee)

