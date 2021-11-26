Steelers injury report: Final update for Week 12 versus Bengals
The Pittsburgh Steelers released their game status report for this week’s outing versus the Cincinnati Bengals.
Here’s how it breaks down for each player listed on Friday’s injury report:
TE Eric Ebron
AP Photo/Matt Durisko
Did not participate/Game status: OUT (knee)
CB Joe Haden
Joe Sargent/Getty Images
Limited participation/Game status: QUESTIONABLE (foot)
OL J.C. Hassenauer
AP Photo/Matt Durisko
Did not participate/Game status: OUT (pectoral)
DT Cam Heyward
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Full participation (coach’s decision)
DE Isaiahh Loudermilk
AP Photo/Keith Srakocic
Full participation (groin)
CB Arthur Maulet
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
Full participation (illness)
QB Ben Roethlisberger
AP Photo/Ashley Landis
Full participation (pectoral/shoulder)
G Trai Turner
AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes
Full participation (knee)
LB T.J. Watt
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Full participation (hip/knee)
