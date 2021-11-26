Steelers injury report: Final update for Week 12 versus Bengals

Allison Koehler
·1 min read
In this article:
The Pittsburgh Steelers released their game status report for this week’s outing versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

Here’s how it breaks down for each player listed on Friday’s injury report:

TE Eric Ebron

AP Photo/Matt Durisko

Did not participate/Game status: OUT (knee)

CB Joe Haden

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Limited participation/Game status: QUESTIONABLE (foot)

OL J.C. Hassenauer

AP Photo/Matt Durisko

Did not participate/Game status: OUT (pectoral)

DT Cam Heyward

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Full participation (coach’s decision)

DE Isaiahh Loudermilk

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

Full participation (groin)

CB Arthur Maulet

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Full participation (illness)

QB Ben Roethlisberger

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Full participation (pectoral/shoulder)

G Trai Turner

AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes

Full participation (knee)

LB T.J. Watt

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Full participation (hip/knee)

