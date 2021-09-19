Steelers injury update: NT Tyson Alualu suffers fractured ankle in loss

When Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin addressed the media after the team’s disappointing 26-17 loss, he talked about the laundry list of injuries the Steelers dealt with before and during the game.

Tomlin pointed out that the groin injuries suffered by cornerback Joe Haden and linebacker Devin Bush occurred in practice on Friday, which made them unavailable on Sunday. He had no further update on them other than they couldn’t go.

Tomlin also noted that starting nose tackle Tyson Alualu suffered a fractured ankle and would miss some time. Tomlin also indicated linebacker T.J. Watt suffered a groin injury and wide receiver Diontae Johnson injured his knee but he had no further updates on either player at this time.

