In this article:

In his press conference today, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin noted a few injuries that were sustained during the Cleveland Browns matchup.

Here they are:

S Terrell Edmunds

Groin

OT Dan Moore, Jr.

Ankle

G Trai Turner

Knee

