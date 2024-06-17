Steelers to be included in HBO’s in-season Hard Knocks

On Monday, the NFL announced their in-season edition of HBO’s Hard Knocks will feature an entire division. That division is the AFC North which means we will get to see the Pittsburgh Steelers participate in the series for the first time.

Here is a portion of the statement from the league on the change:

“Hard Knocks: In Season with the AFC North” will document the battle for the AFC North crown during the final six weeks of the NFL season, as well as a playoff run for the division-winner and any AFC North Wild Card teams. The 18-time Emmy-winning series will deliver its signature all-access coverage as it follows the Mike Tomlin-coached Pittsburgh Steelers, who have never been featured on “Hard Knocks” in the history of the series, as well as coach John Harbaugh’s Baltimore Ravens, coach Zac Taylor’s Cincinnati Bengals and coach Kevin Stefanski’s Cleveland Browns. Quarterbacks Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields will share the “Hard Knocks” spotlight with Derrick Henry, Ja’Marr Chase, Myles Garrett, TJ Watt and an array of other AFC North star players.

Hard Knocks never felt like something head coach Mike Tomlin or the Rooney’s would want to participate in but this season we will get an inside look at how Tomlin and his team do business during what promises to be one of the toughest schedules in the NFL.

