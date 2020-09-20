Steelers incatives: No surprises among Pittsburgh inactives vs the Broncos

The Pittsburgh Steelers put out their inactives for today’s game against the Denver Broncos and there were no huge surprises among the list. The one big shocker is that rookie running back Anthony McFarland Jr. gets a helmet today and will be on the active roster.

Here’s the full list of inactives.

QB Joshua Dobbs

TE Zach Gentry

LB Ulysees Gilbert III

G David DeCastro

DL Carlos Davis

I presume the addition of McFarland to the active roster against the Broncos has to do with some level of uncertainty surrounding the ankle of running back James Conner.

Conner injured his ankle last week and Benny Snell Jr. was impressive in his place. Conner was able to practice last week toward the end of the week, but given his reputation, it isn’t a bad idea of bringing McFarland in.

DeCastro misses his second game of the season and this week it will be rookie Kevin Dotson in his spot.

