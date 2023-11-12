Steelers improve to 6-3 with win over Packers

It hasn't always looked pretty in Pittsburgh this season, but the Steelers are getting reults.

Today the Steelers' result was a 23-19 win over the Packers that improved Pittsburgh's record to 6-3, keeping the Steelers in prime position to make the playoffs in the AFC.

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett certainly didn't have the most impressive passing numbers you'll ever see -- 14 of 23 for 126 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions -- but the Steelers seem comfortable with Pickett running their offense and being simply solid, not spectacular. Pickett did pick up a crucial late first down with an 11-yard run on third-and-6, which may have been his best play of the game.

For most of the day, Packers quarterback Jordan Love was solid but not spectacular, but "solid" may be too complimentary toward Love after the two interceptions he threw late in the fourth quarter that ended Green Bay's best chances for a game-winning touchdown.

The Packers fall to 3-6 on the season, another loss that shows this is a rebuilding year. The Steelers, however, are very much playing to win this year.