A big game from Pittsburgh’s pass rush left Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson running for his life today, and the Steelers improved to 3-0 while the Texans fell to 0-3.

The Steelers’ 28-21 victory was keyed by five sacks, with Bud Dupree, T.J. Watt, Stephon Tuitt, Devin Bush and Vince Williams all getting in on the action.

Watson still managed to throw for 264 yards and two touchdowns, but he also had an interception. The Texans’ running attack could do nothing, picking up just 29 yards on 15 carries.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had a strong game, completing 23 of 36 passes for 237 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. James Conner had 109 yards rushing and a touchdown.

After missing the playoffs last year, the Steelers look like contenders again. The Texans, a playoff team last season, are reeling.

Steelers improve to 3-0, drop Texans to 0-3 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk