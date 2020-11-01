Who will be the Steelers hot hand in Week 8?

Allison Koehler

Round and round it goes. Where it stops, nobody knows.

That’s the schematic beauty of the Steelers 2020 offense. With so many offensive weapons and assorted plays from week-to-week, defenses are rattled.

As the saying goes, “Always go with the hot hand.” Tomlin has said it a million times. But Pittsburgh hasn’t had the variety of weapons it does in 2020 and so it’s changed from week-to-week. The first week, it was JuJu. The second week, it was Diontae Johnson. Versus Houston, it was James Conner. In Weeks 5 and 6, it was Chase. Johnson stepped up again in Week 7 after the Titans shut down Claypool.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is right, it’s hot in the AFC North kitchen — temperatures are going to be flaring today.

Who do you think will be the hot hand today?

