Steelers host speedy CB Nate Wiggins for pre-draft visit

On Thursday, the Pittsburgh Steelers continued their pre-draft visits with three more prospects for the 2024 NFL draft. The Steelers are hosting Rice wide receiver Luke McCaffery, Oregon offensive lineman Steve Jones and Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins.

While McCaffery and Jones are late-round options, Wiggins is one of the top cornerbacks in the upcoming draft and a lock as a first-round pick. Wiggins is a very different player from guys like Toledo’s Quinyon Mitchell and Alabama’s Terrion Arnold in that he has a slight build but plays with elite track speed.

But if you think Wiggins is only speed, you haven’t seen him play. He’s a smart, high-IQ player with an exceptional feel for the position. Wiggins is the most scheme-versatile cornerback in the class and one of the top coverage players, the one who can come in and play at a high level as a rookie for the most teams.

The Steelers traded away starting wide receiver Diontae Johnson in the offseason for former Panthers starting cornerback Donte Jackson. Jackson is a solid player but his addition shouldn’t preclude the Steelers from picking an elite prospect to pair up with Joey Porter Jr.

