Steelers host Oregon C Jackson Powers-Johnson, Notre Dame OT Blake Fisher for predraft visit

In case you haven’t heard, the Pittsburgh Steelers need a center. They’ve needed one since Maurkice Pouncey retired in 2021, but Omar Khan and Mike Tomlin attempted to stop the bleeding with a bandaid, and it clearly got messy with Kendrick Green and Mason Cole.

2024 is their opportunity to fix that and the majority of mocks have them taking a center with their first overall pick. The draft class is deep, which offers teams who need to address the position some flexibility.

But if the Steelers have their eye specifically on Jackson Powers-Johnson, they won’t likely be able to wait.

According to Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Powers-Johnson is meeting with the Steelers today. He’s the first of a few centers who are expected to come in for the predraft process.

Notre Dame offensive tackle Blake Fisher, projected as a mid-round pick, is doing the same.

JPJ is the first center to take a visit to the Steelers this spring. https://t.co/axDEf5F9ql — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) April 10, 2024

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire