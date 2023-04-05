Steelers to host Miami CB Tyrique Stevenson for Top-30 visit

According to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, former Miami Tyrique Stevenson has a Top 30 visit scheduled with the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

Stevenson is a press-man coverage specialist who can stick to receivers and maintain a physical advantage. He’s got ideal NFL size and excellent deep speed.

Pittsburgh is looking for a cornerback to be the long-term replacement on the outside while Patrick Peterson holds down the position replacing Cameron Sutton.

In terms of his draft stock, Stevenson is a mid to late second-round prospect in a very talented and deep cornerback class. The Steelers currently have two second-round picks and Stevenson with that no. 49 overall selection would make a lot of sense.

#Miami CB Tyrique Stevenson just concluded a Top 30 visit with the #Ravens, and source says he’s now headed to the #Steelers. He has several more visits scheduled at the end of this week and next week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 4, 2023

2023 NFL draft

