Steelers host Jackson Powers-Johnson for pre-draft visit

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Read any mock drafts these last few months? If you have, the Pittsburgh Steelers usually pick an offensive lineman. The two most common picks are Amarius Mims, and of course, Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson. And now, Powers-Johnson is coming to Pittsburgh on Wednesday for a pre-draft visit.

Powers-Johnson has shot up boards after a fantastic Senior Bowl, but the media might be jumping a bit on his stock if some of the reports are any indications.

Matt Miller of ESPN has not heard the same love for Powers-Johnson in the league. While he could be a late first-round pick, Miller doesn’t buy that He would be a Top-25 pick.

