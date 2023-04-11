Steelers host Georgia LB Robert Beal on pre-draft visit

With only two weeks to the 2023 NFL draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers are wrapping up its pre-draft visits. The latest name is Georgia outside linebacker Robert Beal.

Beal has been a reserve and rotational guy at Georgia but he does have 10 career sacks in 54 career games.

From a physical standpoint, Beal is a fairly prototypical 3-4 outside linebacker but Beal is at best a day-three pick just based on being an almost complete unknown.

The Steelers desperately need a third pass rusher to work in with T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. Drafting Beal to play special teams and as a developmental edge rusher isn’t a bad idea but it would in no way solve the problems the Steelers have at outside linebacker.

More Steelers Wire News!

Widow of former Steeler Dwayne Haskins files lawsuit over QBs death Steelers add top left tackle in new mock draft Despite free agent additions, Steelers can't pass on inside linebacker in draft

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire