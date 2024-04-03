Steelers host FSU DT Braden Fiske for pre-draft visit

The Pittsburgh Steelers have some pretty clear needs for the 2024 NFL draft. The team needs a starting center, starting wide receiver and starting cornerback. So it would be exactly like the Steelers to have these obvious needs and instead opt for a defensive lineman in the first round.

We bring this up because the Steelers are hosting former Florida State defensive lineman Braden Fiske for a Top 30 visit. Fiske is a crazy good athlete at 6-foot-4 and 292 pounds. He is a disruptive force whether it lines up inside or outside along the defensive line and fits perfectly with what the Steelers want in a defensive lineman.

Would it shock us to see the Steelers select Fiske? Not at all. Pittsburgh used a second-round pick on Keeanu Benton in 2023 and he’s a star in the making. With Cam Heyward getting older and DeMarvin Leal stalled out in his development, adding Fiske does make a lot of sense.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire