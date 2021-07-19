Steelers to host free-agent pass rusher Melvin Ingram

The #Steelers are hosting veteran FA pass-rusher Melvin Ingram today, source said, as they look to fill a need before camp. Ingram also has had interest from the #Chiefs and #Dolphins. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 19, 2021

With just a few days until the start of training camp, the Pittsburgh Steelers still haven’t stopped looking for help in free agency. According to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, the Steelers are hosting free-agent pass rusher Melvin Ingram on Monday to help bolster depth at their weakest position.

Ingram is a nine-year veteran and former first-round pick of the Los Angeles Chargers and has spent his entire career with the franchise. Ingram has 49 career sacks and has had double-digit sacks twice in his career. At 32 years old, Ingram is still young enough to provide a solid rotation for the Pittsburgh pass rushers. 2020 was a nightmare season for Ingram as a knee injury cost him nine games and limited him in several others.

