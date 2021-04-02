Steelers host free-agent S Karl Joseph for a visit

According to multiple sources including NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Pittsburgh Steelers are hosting free-agent safety, Karl Joseph. Joseph is a former first-round pick out of West Virginia who has never lived up to the hype of being a first-round pick.

Joseph would be a nice replacement for Sean Davis who recently signed with the Indianapolis Colts and could be counted on as a spot starter if needed for Terrell Edmunds or Minkah Fitzpatrick. Best-case scenario, Joseph outplays his career to this point and allows Pittsburgh to not use the fifth-year option on Edmunds.

