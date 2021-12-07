Steelers host ex-Patriots, Titans defensive lineman for tryout

The Pittsburgh Steelers hosted defensive lineman Woodrow Hamilton for a tryout on Monday per the NFL transaction wire.

Hamilton was most recently a part of the New York Giants practice squad but appeared in two games for the Tennessee Titans earlier this season.

The New England Patriots signed Hamilton as an undrafted free agent following the 2016 NFL Draft. Since then, he’s appeared in nine games for four teams.

For all of the injuries the Steelers have dealt with this season, Hamilton is the first player they’ve hosted for a tryout.

