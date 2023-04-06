Steelers host EDGE Keion White for Top 30 visit

According to Pittsburgh Steelers beat writer Ray Fittipaldo, the Steelers are hosting former Georgia Tech defensive lineman Keion White for a pre-draft visit. The Steelers have the No. 17 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

White is something of a tweener prospect for the Steelers. At 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds he would need to bulk up to play a defensive end in the Steelers scheme or trim down if he wanted to switch to a stand-up edge player.

In 2022, White had 40 quarterback pressures, 29 hurries and seven sacks. White is inexperienced and very raw as a pass rusher. This alone makes him a safer choice in the second round where the Steelers currently have two picks. Depending on how the Steelers project White, he could be a rotational edge rusher with Alex Highsmith and T.J. watt or work in with Cam Heyward and DeMarvin Leal as defensive end.

Steelers top-30 visits on Thursday: OL Steve Avila of TCU, CB Darius Rush of South Carolina, DE Keion White of Ga. Tech and CB Christian Gonzalez of Oregon. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) April 6, 2023

