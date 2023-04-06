Steelers host EDGE Keion White for Top 30 visit

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read

According to Pittsburgh Steelers beat writer Ray Fittipaldo, the Steelers are hosting former Georgia Tech defensive lineman Keion White for a pre-draft visit. The Steelers have the No. 17 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

White is something of a tweener prospect for the Steelers. At 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds he would need to bulk up to play a defensive end in the Steelers scheme or trim down if he wanted to switch to a stand-up edge player.

In 2022, White had 40 quarterback pressures, 29 hurries and seven sacks. White is inexperienced and very raw as a pass rusher. This alone makes him a safer choice in the second round where the Steelers currently have two picks. Depending on how the Steelers project White, he could be a rotational edge rusher with Alex Highsmith and T.J. watt or work in with Cam Heyward and DeMarvin Leal as defensive end.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire