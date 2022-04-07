Steelers host Clemson LB James Skalski for pre-draft visit

Most of the attention for the Pittsburgh Steelers and their Top 30 visits has centered on the top quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL draft. However, according to NFL draft writer Justin Melo, at least one of those visits went to a defensive player.

Melo indicated the Steelers did host Clemson inside linebacker James Skalski on a pre-draft visit.

Given the limited number of visits a team is allowed, it does come as something of a surprise Pittsburgh would use one of them on a player not likely to be drafted. Skalski is a team captain and very much a blue-collar type of player. Not overly athletic and doesn’t stand out in any particular areas but he’s solid in all phases and shows natural leadership abilities.

Pittsburgh upgraded their linebackers in a big way this offseason when they released Joe Schobert and replaced him with Myles Jack. The Steelers also have several young linebackers already on the roster such as Marcus Allen, Buddy Johnson and Ulysees Gilbert, which makes this visit even more puzzling.

The Pittsburgh Steelers hosted Clemson LB Jamie Skalski on a Top 30 Visit yesterday, per source. A 2x team captain, Skalski had a decorated career at Clemson. He finished with 310 career tackles, 20 TFL, and 10 sacks. He also broke up 12 passes. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 7, 2022

