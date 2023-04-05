Steelers host Baylor DT Siaki Ika for pre-draft visit

The Pittsburgh Steelers are hosting former Baylor nose tackle Siaki Ika on Wednesday for a pre-draft visit. This is according to ESPN Steelers reporter Brooke Pryor. Ika is one of the Steelers 30 pre-draft visits allowed ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

Ika is a player we have been lobbying for since the end of the NFL season as a perfect nose tackle prospect for Pittsburgh. At 6-foot-3 and 335 pounds, Ika is an anchor in the middle of the defensive line and nearly impossible to block one-on-one. He’s not going to wow teams with his pass-rushing or burst but this isn’t why you draft a player like him. In the NFL he’s a two-down tackle who swallows up blockers and ball carriers.

Ika and Michigan’s Mazi Smith are the two best nose tackle prospects in the draft and both late first, early second-round draft picks. The Steelers have picks No. 32 and No. 49. and one of those picks could be Ika.

Steelers hosting four pre-draft visits today: CB Tyrique Stevenson (Miami), DT Siaki Ika (Baylor), G O’Cyrus Torrence (Florida) and OT Anton Harrison (Oklahoma) — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) April 5, 2023

