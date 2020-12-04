Steelers host 3 players for tryouts, including former Penn State DE

Two days after his release from the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad, former Penn State defensive end Shareef Miller found himself on the other side of Pennsylvania.

Pittsburgh.

A fourth-round selection by the Eagles in 2019, Miller was active for just two games his rookie year — two snaps on special teams. He was released before the start of the 2020 season and spent some time with the Carolina Panthers before being re-signed to the Eagles practice squad.

While Miller was a defensive end for the Eagles, his 6’4, 255-lb. frame and pass rush skills project him as an outside linebacker in Pittsburgh. The team needs reinforcements after losing Bud Dupree to a torn ACL in Wednesday’s game.

As a Nittany Lion, Miller played in 40 games and recorded 100 tackles (58 solo), with 31.5 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, one forced fumble and two recovered fumbles.

Pittsburgh also brought in former Texas center Zach Shackelford and former Syracuse offensive tackle Cody Conway, according to the NFL transaction wire.

Conway signed as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans before bouncing around the league with the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers. Shackelford signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL draft. He was released on cut-down day.

With the Shackelford tryout, the Steelers must anticipate that center Maurkice Pouncey will be out for some time. He was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list before kickoff on Wednesday.

List