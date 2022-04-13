Steelers to host 2 more QBs for predraft visits

If the Pittsburgh Steelers don’t select a quarterback in the 2022 NFL draft, it won’t be because of a lack of preparedness. It seems the entirety of the Steelers offseason draft focus has been focused on this group of quarterbacks. Pittsburgh already had Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett and Sam Howell in for visits and now according to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, two more are on the way.

According to Rapoport, the Steelers are hosting Nevada’s Carson Strong on Wednesday and then following it up with Ole Miss’ Matt Corral on Thursday. The draft is just two weeks away and it’s obvious Pittsburgh is still sorting out their draft board.

Strong is a stark contrast to the other top quarterbacks in the draft. Whereas guys like Willis, Pickett, Corral and Howell are all dual-threat prospects, Strong is strictly a pocket pass. Strong threw for 4,168 yards in 2021 with 28 passing touchdowns. But if you watch him play, you get real Landry Jones vibes which doesn’t bode well if you are looking for your next franchise quarterback.

