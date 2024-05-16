Steelers hoping to stay undefeated on Christmas

It’s been a while since the Pittsburgh Steelers have played on Christmas but in 2024, the Steelers will once again celebrate the holiday at Accisure Stadium. The NFL schedules were released on Wednesday and the Steelers will welcome the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs to Pittsburgh for the early game on Christmas Day. The game will be televised exclusively on Netflix.

If history means anything, the Steelers should feel optimistic about playing on Christmas. The team is 2-0 in Christmas games with the 3-0 Philadelphia Eagles the only team better.

Pittsburgh last played on Christmas in 2017 when they beat the Houston Texans 34-6 in Houston. Before that, the Steelers beat the Baltimore Ravens 31-27 in 2016 at home.

The Steelers schedule feels like three months straight of playoff games and the Chiefs game late in the season is part of an eight-game stretch as tough as anything we’ve seen for Pittsburgh. In addition to the Chiefs game on Christmas, the Steelers square off with he Philadelphia Eagles in the final eight games and wrapped around them are all six AFC North matchups.

