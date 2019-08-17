Steelers to honor Darryl Drake with helmet decal

Last weekend, Steelers receiver Darryl Drake unexpectedly passed away at the age of 62. Tonight and for the rest of the season, the Steelers will honor Drake’s memory with a decal on their helmets.

The Steelers have announced that they’ll attach a yellow decal with Drake’s initials to the back of their helmets in 2019.

Drake died at training camp after reportedly complaining of chest pains, going to a local hospital, passing a basic battery of tests, but declining to remain at the hospital for observation. A respected, experienced, and beloved coach, Drake joined the Steelers in 2018.

Players like Alejandro Villaneuva have credited Coach Drake with helping the team deal with distractions and disruptions that lasted for most of 2018 and extended into early 2019.