Steelers hold tryouts for 5 USFL defensive linemen

The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to shore up their defensive line depth after last week’s sudden retirement of defensive tackle Daniel Archibong.

You may have missed Archibong’s retirement news because, well… Heinz Field.

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Steelers brought in five USFL players for a tryout today.

Freedom Akinmoladun, DE

Akinmoladun is one of two tryout players who saw limited regular-season action in the NFL. Initially signed by the Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2019, he appeared in five games over three seasons with the Bengals and Jets. Akinmoladun most recently played with the USFL’s Philadelphia Stars.

Doug Costin, DT

Costin has the most NFL experience of the five, having played in 13 games with the Jaguars where he recorded 33 tackles. He recently played for USFL’s Birmingham Stallions.

Domenique Davis, DT

Davis recorded 24 tackles and four sacks as a Houston Gambler.

Dondrea Tillman, DT

As a Stallion, Tillman contributed 20 tackles and 2.0 sacks.

Willie Yarbary, DT

Yarbary logged 15 tackles and 4.0 sacks with the Stallions.

