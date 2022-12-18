For at least one more week, the Steelers have kept their long streak alive of seasons without a losing record.

Playing ball-control offense and very strong run defense, Pittsburgh was able to handle Carolina on Sunday for a 21-13 victory.

The Steelers took full command of the game to start the third quarter. The club scored a touchdown on a QB sneak by Mitch Trubisky, capping a 21-play drive that lasted 11:43 and went 91 yards.

Via Brooke Pryor of ESPN, Elias Sports Bureau reports that was Pittsburgh’s longest drive in plays and time of possession in the last 45 seasons.

The Panthers had a pair of red-zone chances in the fourth quarter, but had to settle for 29- and 32-yard field goals.

Pittsburgh’s Chris Boswell hit a 50-yard field goal with 1:04 on the clock to effectively put the game away at 24-13.

While the Panthers did get a 52-yard field goal with 23 seconds left before attempting an onside kick. But the Steelers recovered the attempt to end the game.

The Steelers offense was particularly good on third down, finishing 12-of-16 in the category.

For the Panthers, it’s a disappointing result for a team that controlled its own outcome in the NFC South at the start of the day. But the defense clearly had a hard time getting off the field.

The Steelers’ defense completely shut down the Panthers’ run game, allowing just 21 yards on 16 carries. Sam Darnold finished 14-of-23 for 225 yards with a touchdown.

Starting for Kenny Pickett, who is in the concussion protocol, Trubisky was 17-of-22 for 179 yards — good for a 100.4 passer rating. He also had 10 yards on five carries.

The Steelers had 156 yards rushing, but on 45 carries — which works out to just 3.5 yards per attempt. Najee Harris led the charge with 86 yards on 24 carries, with Jaylen Warren also gaining 38 yards on 11 attempts.

Now at 6-8, Pittsburgh will host Las Vegas on Christmas Eve in Week 16.

The Panthers will host the Lions next week.

Steelers hold off Panthers to win 24-16 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk