Steelers are hiring former Dolphins HC Brian Flores as senior defensive assistant/LB coach

Mike Masala
·1 min read
In the middle of suing the NFL and a number of their teams over racial discrimination, former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has found a new job.

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Saturday that they hired Flores as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach. Keith Butler, who has been Pittsburgh’s defensive coordinator since 2015 and was linebackers coach before that since 2003, retired this offseason, so Flores fills the Steelers need for an experienced defensive-minded coach.

There were many that questioned whether or not Flores would get another job in the NFL after filing the class action suit, but he joins the staff of one of the league’s most-respected coaches in Mike Tomlin.

Tomlin shared his excitement to have Flores on his team, which is probably a big difference from how he’s been talked about recently.

