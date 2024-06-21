Steelers hire Max Gruder as assistant director of player scouting

The Pittsburgh Steelers brought in former Philadelphia Eagles Andy Weidl to be the assistant general manager and now the team has brought in one of his former employees. Pittsburgh has hired Max Gruder to be the new assistant director of player scouting.

Gruder knows the Steelers franchise well having been a linebacker at the University of Pittsburgh from 2007-2011 and put together a solid career. He joins the Steelers after scouting stints with the Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins. Gruder was signed as an UDFA by the Atlanta Falcons but despite being highly productive in college, couldn’t carve out a name for himself as a player in the NFL.

