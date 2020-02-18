Steelers hire Ike Hilliard as new wide receivers coach

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Ike Hilliard is the new wide receivers coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The club announced the move on Tuesday. Hilliard replaces Darryl Drake, who passed away last August during the early days of training camp. Ray Sherman filled the role on an interim basis last season.

Hilliard caught 546 passes during a 12-year NFL career split between Tampa Bay and the New York Giants. He spent the last six seasons as the wide receivers coach for the Washington Redskins. Hilliard previously worked as an assistant with the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills.

He takes over a young group that includes JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Washington and Diontae Johnson. The Steelers finished 8-8 last season and played most of the year without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who went down in Week 2 with a right elbow injury.

Hilliard, 43, is the second assistant brought on by the Steelers during the offseason. Matt Canada joined the staff as quarterbacks coach last month.

