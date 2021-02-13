Steelers to hire Grady Brown as secondary coach

Source: The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to hire Houston cornerbacks coach Grady Brown to work with their defensive back group. Coaching veteran who has also been a defensive backs coach at schools such as South Carolina and Louisville. — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 13, 2021

It appears the Pittsburgh Steelers are finally rounding out their coaching staff. According to reporter Matt Zenitz, the Steelers are expected to hire University of Houston cornerbacks coach Grady Brown to work with the Steelers secondary.

Brown has never officially coached in the NFL but he did have two separate internships in between college coaching positions. His most recent job was coaching the secondary for the Cougars but was also the secondary coach at the University of South Carolina.

The hire of Brown replaces Tom Bradley who was let go a month ago. Brown will work with Teryl Austin to coach the defensive backs and could be tasked with getting some young guys ready to go sooner rather than later.

