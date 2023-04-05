Steelers hire Glenn Thomas as offensive assistant coach

On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they had hired Glenn Thomas as the team’s offensive assistant coach. Thomas has more than 20 years of coaching experience in the NFL and college and was more recently the offensive coordinator at Arizona State University.

It isn’t clear what Thomas’ role will be but he does have extensive experience as a quarterbacks coach so his focus could be on quarterback Kenny Pickett. Thomas was the quarterbacks coach of the Atlanta Falcons from 2012-2014 and worked with Matt Ryan.

Last season the Arizona State offense was dreadful but as it was his only season running the offense, we cannot hold too much of that against Thomas. Hopefully hs is able to come in and help improve what was one of the worst scoring offenses in the NFL in 2022.

We have named Glenn Thomas as our offensive assistant coach. 📝: https://t.co/cFhm8fl6By pic.twitter.com/w5V53qCPAM — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 5, 2023

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire