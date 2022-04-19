Steelers hire David Corley as assistant QB coach

The Steelers may be adding a new quarterback to the roster during next week’s draft and they added a new coach to work with the position group on Tuesday.

The team announced the hiring of David Corley as their assistant quarterbacks coach. Mike Sullivan is the team’s quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Matt Canada filled that role before being promoted to his current position last year.

Corley spent last season as the running backs coach at Richmond and he’s worked at a number of different schools since ending his playing career. The first of those schools was William & Mary, which is where Corley played college ball and also where Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin attended college.

Corley did a Bill Walsh minority coaching fellowship with the Steelers in 2010 and he’s also worked with the Panthers and Texans as part of the program.

Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph are the current quarterbacks on Pittsburgh’s roster. Dwayne Haskins was also on the roster before being struck by a car and killed earlier this month.

