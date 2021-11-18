Steelers highest-graded players by PFF through 9 games

Our friends over at Pro Football Focus have updated their player grades for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Love them or hate them, the grades PFF does are some of the more interesting data out there on individual players. Here are the six highest-graded players for Pittsburgh through nine games with at least 225 snaps played.

1-DT Cam Heyward 92.5

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Despite injuries all along the defensive line, Cam Heyward continues to dominate. On the season, Heyward has 47 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 10 quarterback hits and 6 passes batted down.

2-EDGE T.J. Watt 89.8

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Watt has missed all or part of three games this season and still has 12.5 sacks and 20 quarterback hits.

3-WR Diontae Johnson 73.0

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Diontae Johnson has become the team’s most reliable target in the passing game. He leads the team in receptions and receiving yards.

4-TE Pat Freiermuth 72.8

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The rookie tight end Freiermuth has come on strong as a receiver and blocker and leads the team in receiving touchdowns with four.

5-DT Chris Wormley 72.4

(AP Photo/Justin Berl)

A bright spot on the defensive line has been the play of Wormley. He’s come in with all the injuries and played well, especially in run support.

6-CB James Pierre 71.2

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Pierre has rotated through multiple spots in the defensive secondary and has displayed some solid coverage skills.

